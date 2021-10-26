KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A strong cold front will start moving through the South Plains today with windy conditions and a hot afternoon. The afternoon high will get near 88°.

Tonight: Tonight temperatures will start to be cooler with mostly clear skies and gusty conditions. Our evening low will get close to 48°.

Tomorrow: Finally feeling like fall by tomorrow with highs much more seasonal and sunny skies. The afternoon high will reach the upper 60’s, about 20 degrees cooler than today.

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the western portion of the South Plains this afternoon. Sunny skies will continue as winds start to pick up moving in from the southwest at 25 to 30 miles per hour. Blustery conditions will become more prominent through the afternoon as wind gust get up to 45 miles per hour and will stay strong through the evening.

The chance for severe weather will stay on the eastern portion of the Caprock. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up near Lamesa and Post this evening, but the likelihood are not high. A marginal risk for severe weather will be close to Gail and Spur while a slight risk is near Snyder and Jayton. The southeastern portion of the South Plains will have the highest risk for severe weather with the chance for wind gust up to 70 miles per hour, isolated thunderstorms, and hail up to quarter sized.

The cold front moving through will start with windy conditions today, but cold air will follow behind tomorrow. We will have highs in the upper 60’s for our Wednesday which is a 20 degree temperature drop from today. These highs will even be just a few degrees below average for this time of year. Windy conditions will last into our day tomorrow as well but the chance for severe weather will pass by tonight.

Sunny skies and windy conditions will last through our Tuesday as this strong cold front moves across our area. This will lead to a dusty day today and tomorrow, but the benefit will be much more mild highs tomorrow. Temperatures for our Wednesday will stay below average for this time of year as they near the upper 60’s. This will stay in the case for the rest of the work week with mild highs staying in the forecast, but a warm Saturday to follow. A second cold front will slide in by Halloween so you may want to grab a jacket to throw over your costume if you are going trick or treating.

