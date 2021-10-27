KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 27, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: The Canadian cold front that made its way across the South Plains yesterday will continue to bring windy conditions into our afternoon. Sunny skies will last through the day with mild highs getting near 68°.

Tonight: Tonight breezy conditions will start to slack off with clear skies in the forecast. The evening low will be chilly as we drop down to 41°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last through our day tomorrow with mild highs and windy conditions finally moving out of our area. The afternoon highs will get close to 69°.

The cold front that has been pulling chilly air from Canada into Texas has become more aggressive as it has moved eastward. The system brought us windy conditions yesterday that will continue into our day today, but east Texas is getting severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. As this system continue to move towards The South we will see more severe weather, but locally the worst has moved out of the area .

Another wind advisory will pop up today for most of the South Plains. Windy conditions will pick up around 9 Am and last until 6 Pm. This could expire a few hours earlier, but breezy conditions will continue through the day. The winds will move in from the northwest making for a cool breeze and speeds ranging from 30 to 35 miles per hour. Wind gust could get as high as 50 miles per hour through the afternoon.

A red flag warning has been issued by the Nation Weather Service for the central and northern portion of the South Pains; including Lubbock. This goes into effect this afternoon as we see winds strengthening and relative humidity staying low. This means that there will be an increased risk for fire danger and it will not be a good day to do yard work. Dusty conditions will affect local visibility through the day as well when wind speeds pick up.

Sunny skies and windy conditions will last through our Wednesday as the Canadian cold front makes its way out of our area. Today we will see a wind advisory through most of the day along with a red flag warning this afternoon. Windy conditions will start to slack off by the evening and tomorrow sunshine will stay in the forecast. Mild highs today will reach the upper 60’s and the northwesterly winds will make it feel even cooler. The more Fall like temperatures will last through the rest of our work week before a heat up Saturday. Another cold front will move in over the weekend setting us up for a spooky Halloween.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx