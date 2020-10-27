KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Winter mix. High of 30°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Winter mix to snow. Low of 25°. Winds N 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Morning snow. High of 38°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Due to the weather, KAMC was not able to broadcast our regularly scheduled newscast from 5-7 AM. Here is the latest forecast on the winter storm impacting the South Plains.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of the pink shaded regions below, until 1 PM CDT Wednesday afternoon. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for all of the purple shaded regions below, until 1 PM CDT Wednesday afternoon.

Freezing rain and sleet will eventually taper off this morning after sunrise. We will see a lull in the activity until later this afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to hit 30 degrees this afternoon for most locations. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Later on this evening, especially after 5 PM, our next round of precipitation will move into the region. Our upper level low pressure system will be moving closer to our area. This will help increase precipitation rates across the area.

Overnight, we will begin to see the primary precipitation type transition to snow over the western portions of the KAMC viewing area. The eastern half of the region will remain as freezing rain and sleet. Lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

Snow showers will remain possible until about 1 PM for most of the South Plains on Wednesday. Below is a forecast map of what we’re expecting in terms of ice and snow totals. Roads will continue to be hazardous through Thursday morning. Don’t get out unless you absolutely have to.





By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will warm above freezing, melting off most of the ice and snow cover. We will be back near 70 degrees this weekend.

Have a safe and warm Tuesday!

-Jacob.

