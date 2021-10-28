KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Todays forecast will be almost exactly the same as yesterday with sunny skies and windy conditions. This afternoon highs will try to reach 68°, but it will feel cooler due to the northerly wind.

Tonight: Tonight clear skies will last through our night with the breeze slacking off and cooler temperatures. Our evening low will get close to 41°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last into our Friday, but it won’t be as windy. Temperatures will rise just a few degrees making it a perfect Fall afternoon with highs near 74°.

A windy Wednesday will be followed by another windy day with winds moving in from the north. The strongest wind gust yesterday at the airport was 53 miles per hour, and even stronger winds stayed on the eastern portion of the South Plains. As winds move into our area today they will move 25 to 35 miles per hour with more gusty conditions in the forecast.

Another wind advisory will pop up today for most of the South Plains. Windy conditions will pick up around 10 AM and last until 7 PM. This could expire a few hours earlier, but breezy conditions will continue through the day. The winds will move in from the northwest making for a cool breeze and speeds ranging from 25 to 35 miles per hour. Wind gust could get as high as 50 miles per hour through the afternoon. A red flag warning will also pop up in the central and eastern portion of our area at the same time due to the low humidity levels.





As your dropping off your kids for school it will still be chilly outside so grab a jacket on your way out the door. The sun will start to ride by 8:03 AM and we will slowly warm up through the day. Highs today will get into the upper 60’s, just like yesterday, but we will still have winds moving in from the north so it will feel even cooler outside.

Sunny skies and windy conditions will last through our Thursday as the Canadian cold front makes its way out of our area. Today we will see a wind advisory through most of the day along with a red flag warning this afternoon. Windy conditions will start to slack off by the evening and tomorrow sunshine will stay in the forecast. Mild highs today will reach the upper 60’s and the northerly winds will make it feel even cooler. The more Fall like temperatures will last through the rest of our work week before a heat up Saturday. Another cold front will move in over the weekend setting us up for a spooky Halloween.

