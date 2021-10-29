KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A cold start to our Friday will be followed by a warm afternoon with sunny skies and a slight breeze. Our afternoon high will be pretty seasonal as we get near 73°.

Tonight: Tonight clear skies will last through our night with the breeze slacking off and cooler temperatures. Our evening low will get close to 42°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last into our Saturday and we will see a ten degree temperatures warm up from today. Our afternoon high will be warm as we reach 83°.

We are having a cold start to our Friday morning with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30’s on the western portion of our area and the mid to upper 40’s on the eastern side. Grab a jacket as you head out the door this morning because we won’t start warming up until sunrise which will be at 8:03 AM. Highs this afternoon will be mild in the lower 70’s.

Less windy conditions were in the forecast yesterday but we still has a trop wind gust of 41 miles per hour near the airport yesterday afternoon. Today will be much less breezy with winds moving in from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be a much less aggressive breeze, but it is moving in from the northwest so it will be cool. A mild day is ahead including the calm breeze and sunshine with highs in the lower 70’s.

Halloween will be a spooky one with temperatures staying mild in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Once you are taking the kids out to go trick or treating temperatures will be in the 50’s so you may need to grab the hot hands and a jacket to stay warm. On the other hand, the afternoon will be beautiful with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Today we will have a mild Friday afternoon after a cold morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. This afternoon the sunshine will warm us up into the lower 70’s which is seasonal for this time of year. Temperatures will increase by about ten degrees by tomorrow with sunshine staying in the forecast and highs in the lower 80’s. Another cold front will slide into the South Plains overnight on Saturday so temperatures will be mild once again just in time for Halloween.

