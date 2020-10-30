KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday afternoon forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny with an afternoon high of 65°. West winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool with an overnight low of 40°.

Saturday: A few afternoon clouds, and warmer with a high of 77°.

What a difference a few days makes! After seeing a brief shot of January type weather, we return to Fall conditions with an afternoon high in the mid-60s. We’ll see some nice prefrontal warming with an afternoon high in the upper-70s tomorrow, before we turn cooler again Sunday with a high in the lower-60s. That shot of cool air will be very brief, though, and we will return to the low-70s to start the week.

Our election day forecast is looking great, with a few afternoon clouds and a high in the low-70s. Elsewhere around the country, weather is expected to be mostly calm so voter turnout should continue to be high. Wednesday and Thursday look nice as well with mostly sunny or sunny skies.

