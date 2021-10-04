KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 4, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine will last through our Monday across the South Plains with highs just a few degrees warmer than yesterday. The afternoon high will reach 85°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our night tonight with just a few clouds building in overnight. The evening low will be a bit chilly as it nears 56°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine returns to the forecast by tomorrow with highs closer to average for this time of year. Our afternoon high will be 82° tomorrow.

Starting off our Monday morning with chilly temperatures and you may want to grab your sweater. We are currently seeing temperatures ranging from the lower 50’s into the lower 60’s. You can ditch the sweater this afternoon as temperatures get into the mid 80’s.

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80’s as the West Texas sun blazes down on us. We will have a beautiful day but temperatures will be about five degrees higher than yesterday afternoon. We will have a westerly breeze moving five to ten miles per hour which will help bring a bit of relief from the warming temperatures.

It will be a great day to get outside and mow the grass or do some gardening if you didn’t get a chance to last weekend. Sunshine will last through out our day today with highs getting just a few degrees above average for this time of year. Tomorrow and Wednesday we will have more seasonal weather with highs in the lower 80’s. More heat is on the way by the end of the work week with a few clouds moving in as well.

Sunny skies will last through our afternoon with highs getting into the mid 80’s after a chilly morning. We will have highs more typical for this time of year for Tuesday and Wednesday as we get into the lower 80’s. Sunshine will last through the beginning of the work week but will be followed by hotter days and a few clouds moving in.

