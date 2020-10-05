KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm & breezy. High of 92°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Cool & breezy. Low of 50°. Winds SW/NW, 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy & warm. High of 89°. Winds ENE 20-30 MPH.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern throughout the week. A weak cold front will pass through the South Plains Monday night into Tuesday, shifting our winds to the east by Tuesday morning. High temperatures will still remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with winds gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the middle 40s to lower 60s across the region.

This weekend, we will be watching for the potential of a strong cold front Sunday night into Monday morning. This will cool us off next week, and bring us a passing shower or two. No significant rainfall is expected. We will also keep a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico, as newly formed Tropical Storm Delta will have the potential to make landfall along the Gulf Coast. We will keep you advised.

