KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 6, 2021

Today: Another sunny day is in the forecast with temperatures that are more typical for the beginning of October. The afternoon high will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday as we reach 81°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our night tonight with just a few clouds passing through. The evening low will be a bit chilly as it nears 56°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our afternoon tomorrow but heat will pick up by about ten degrees from today. Our afternoon high will feel more like summer as we get close to 90°.





A gorgeous fall day is ahead of us across the South Plains with temperatures in the lower 80’s, which is typical for this time of year. However, the more mild highs won’t last much longer as temperatures increase by ten degrees from today to tomorrow. We will have our hottest day of the week by Saturday as we reach the lower 90’s, just in time for Texas Tech to take on TCU.

