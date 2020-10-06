KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm & hazy. High of 89°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 54°. Winds SE/SW, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High of 90°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern over the next several days. Early this morning, a weak cold front associated with a weak trough is digging into our area. This cold front does not have much moisture associated with it. On water vapor imagery, you can see a lot of blacks and oranges which indicates the drier air associated with this system. As the cold front passes through the area today, we will see winds shift to the northeast. This will not greatly impact temperatures for today, with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a sunny sky. Some smoke from the wildfires out west will return to the South Plains, bringing back some haze to the region. Winds could gust over 25 MPH at times. Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the middle 40s to lower 60s.

Later this week, high pressure will build over the South Plains. This will keep us dry and warm. Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Thursday into Friday. High pressure will keep Hurricane Delta to our east. Breezy conditions can be expected behind a strong cold front that will arrive in the South Plains Sunday into Monday. This will also drop our high temperatures closer to average. Strong winds will be associated with this cold front. From Friday through Sunday, wind gusts could exceed 50 MPH at times. This will result in an increased risk for fire weather, especially on Sunday and Monday. Over the next two weeks, we are expected to see below average precipitation and above average temperatures. In our seven day forecast, temperatures remain above average under a sunny sky with no rainfall expected across the South Plains.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

-Jacob.

