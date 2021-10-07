KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 7, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Highs today will feel more like Summer than Fall with sunny skies and temperatures ten degrees above yesterday. The afternoon high will reach 90°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our night tonight with just a few clouds passing through. The evening low will be a bit chilly as it nears 60°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will slide into the South Plains by tomorrow, but that won’t stop the heat from breaking through. Our afternoon high will be sweltering as we get close to 93°.

This morning has been chilly, but heat is on the way. Highs today will be getting about ten degrees above average and almost ten degrees warmer than yesterday as well. By 4:30 PM this afternoon we will have temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, making it feel more like Summer than Fall. The heat won’t be going anywhere as we go into our Friday and Saturday.

Tomorrow temperatures will escalate by just a few degrees from today. We will have partly cloudy skies , but that won’t stop the heat from breaking through. Clouds will start to break up through the day and by dinner time we will have mostly sunny skies. Grab the sunscreen and water on your way out the door tomorrow morning and keep it handy for Saturday, because we will see the mid 90’s in the forecast.

Texas Tech takes on TCU in the Hub City this weekend, but it will be a scorching Saturday. Kickoff will take place in the heat of the day and highs will be in the mid 90’s. If we get that hot it will be our hottest day of October so far. Thankfully, as the sun goes down we will start to cool into the mid 80’s and once the game is over we will be in the upper 70’s. Breezy conditions will pick up by Saturday night in anticipation for the cool front that will move through Sunday.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90’s which is ten degrees above average. It will be feeling more like Summer than Fall as we go into the end of the week. The heat won’t slack off until Sunday when a cool front starts to come through. We will start to see breezy conditions by Saturday night and more wind moving in by Sunday. This will knock our highs back down into the mid to lower 80’s just in time for a new week!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

