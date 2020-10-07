KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 7th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny. High of 92°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 56°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 88°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the South Plains. This will continue to bring above average temperatures and below average precipitation to the South Plains through the weekend.

For Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH. In Lubbock, I am forecasting a high temperature of 92 degrees. Overnight, temperatures are expected to remain above average. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. By Thursday morning, temperatures will bottom out from the lower 50s to the lower 60s across the region.

Thursday and Friday will basically be copy and paste forecasts for the region. High pressure will keep our rain chances at 0%, and our temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A weak surface trough could keep us a degree or two colder on Thursday, but it honestly isn’t even worth mentioning. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest both days around 15-20 MPH. Wind gusts upwards of 35 MPH will be possible. Low relative humidity values combined with gusty winds and extreme drought will set the stage for an increased risk of fire weather as soon as Thursday. Outdoor burning should not occur. Morning low temperatures are expected to continue to range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s.

This weekend, temperatures will be at or above record levels. Highs will warm into the lower and middle 90s with a sunny sky persisting across the region. Winds will remain quite breezy, gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Fire weather will continue to be elevated through the weekend. Morning lows are also expected to remain above average, ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. On Sunday, winds will become stronger ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the south plains. Gusts upwards of 50 MPH are expected. This will result in blowing dust at times.

Early Monday morning, a cold front will arrive in the South Plains. As of now, no rainfall is expected. Winds will gust upwards of 50 MPH out of the northwest on Monday. High temperatures will fall a good 15-20 degrees on Monday, only topping out in the middle 70s across the area. Morning lows by Tuesday will fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s across the region. Tuesday will be a seasonal day with calmer winds, as highs top out in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!