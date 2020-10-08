KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Fire weather will be more likely for our Thursday. Dry conditions combined with warm and breezy conditions have resulted in an elevated risk for fire weather Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s across the South Plains later this afternoon. Winds will gust over 20 MPH out of the south at times. We will see a sunny, but hazy sky across the region once again. Tonight, winds will remain out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a clear sky. Lows will range from the upper 40s over northwestern portions of the region, to the lower 60s over southeastern portions of the region by Friday morning.

Potentially record warm temperatures will remain present in the South Plains through the weekend. Highs will range through the lower and middle 90s Friday through Sunday, with the warmest day being on Saturday. Morning lows will continue to range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. Winds will remain quite gusty out of the south and west, gusting up to 40 MPH at times. This will result in blowing dust all weekend. The strongest winds will arrive on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. On Sunday, wind gusts could approach 50 MPH. Fire weather will continue to be a concern all weekend. Absolutely no outdoor burning should take place under any circumstance. Given the favorable conditions for to be spread, any outdoor burning would just be irresponsible.

By Monday, the full effect of the cold front will be felt across the South Plains. High temperatures will drop closer to average, ranging through the 70s. Morning lows will fall back into the 40s by Tuesday morning. A few more clouds will be possible next week, but no rain is in sight. We will keep you advised.

