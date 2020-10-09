KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny. High of 92°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 56°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 97°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

TGIF! High temperatures will approach record levels later this afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to middle 90s across the region under a sunny, but hazy sky. Northeastern portions of the South Plains will see an elevated risk for fire weather today. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Overnight tonight, winds will calm a bit, remaining out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. By Saturday morning, lows will bottom out in the upper 40s over northwestern portions of the region, and the lower 60s over southeastern portions of the region.

Saturday will feel a lot like summer across the region. A few areas may even top out in the triple digits. For Lubbock, I am forecasting a high of 97 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Our record high temperatures for Saturday is 93 degrees. We will almost certainly break this record. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Sunday will be warm and breezy across the South Plains. As our pressure gradient increases ahead of a strong cold front, winds could gust upwards of 40 MPH on Sunday out of the west-southwest. This will heighten our fire weather threat to a critical level. With widespread exceptional and severe drought conditions across the South Plains, wildfires will have the potential to spread rather quickly. Outdoor burning is extremely discouraged. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, a strong cold front will arrive in the South Plains. Unfortunately, this front will be dry. Winds will shift to the northwest overnight, gusting upwards of 40 MPH.

Next week, high temperatures will be slightly below average on Monday, topping out in the middle 70s. Tuesday into Wednesday, high temperatures return to above average levels. By Thursday of next week, another cold front will move into the South Plains. This will lower our high temperatures back down closer to average.

Have a fantastic weekend!

-Jacob.

