KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 10, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Our Friday fun day will be our hottest day of the week with sunshine staying in the forecast. Our afternoon our will reach 97°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our night as temperatures start to cool off after sunset. The evening low will get near 67°.

Tomorrow: Sweltering temperatures will last into tomorrow but we will see a cool down by a couple of degrees. The afternoon high tomorrow will get near 96°.

We are starting off our Friday with a cool morning, but the West Texas sun will quickly warm us up. It is going to be a very hot day with highs getting into the mid to upper 90’s across the South Plains. This is due to a high pressure system sitting over the northern portion of New Mexico that is pumping warm and dry air into our area.

Today is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic and we are getting close to the season average of storms. We have already had 13 named storms, five hurricanes, and three major hurricanes in the Atlantic so far this year. We will most likely have a few more storms pop-up and a chance for another major hurricane.

The home opener for Texas Tech football is tomorrow and it will be a sizzling day! Kick off will be during the hottest part of the day as we get near the mid 90’s. Thankfully, as the sunsets we will have cooler temperatures ahead. I’m expecting a cool night and a Tech win by the end of the night. Guns up!

Sunny skies will last through our day today with the West Texas sun quickly warming us up. Highs tomorrow will still be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year as we reach the mid 90’s. Thankfully, we will have more mild temperatures ahead with a small cold front potentially moving through by Wednesday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

