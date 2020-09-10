KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Patchy drizzle. High of 51°. Winds N 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle. Low of 50°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. High of 73°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Another dreary, winter-like day is in store for the South Plains on this Thursday. It feels incredibly strange to talk about high temperatures in the 40s and 50s in September in Lubbock, Texas. Today, out high temperatures will range through the 50s with patchy drizzle continuing on and off throughout the day. If you want to take a nap, today is a great day for that. Winds will remain out of the north around 12-18 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Tonight, temperatures will not move too much, bottoming out in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Friday, more sunshine will be possible across the region, especially during the afternoon and evening hours! We will be warmer too, with highs topping out in the lower and middle 70s, which is still 10-15 degrees below average. Overnight lows will also remain below average, bottoming out in the middle 50s.

This weekend, highs will warm back near average, topping out in the middle 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Texas Tech’s game against Houston Baptist should be nice, with kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s this weekend.

Next week, a weak cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. This one will be no where near as impactful as the one we saw this past Wednesday. Highs next week will remain in the middle and lower 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will remain very isolated. Low temperatures will hang tight in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

