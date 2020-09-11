KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 11th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: P.M. sun. High of 75°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low of 57°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: More sunshine. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around for our Friday morning. By the afternoon hours, more sunshine will infiltrate the South Plains. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s across the region with a partly to mostly sunny sky this evening. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, we will keep a mostly clear sky around the region. This will allow for patchy dense fog to develop across the area, reducing visibility tonight through Saturday morning. Lows will range through the 50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend, high temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s. Texas Tech’s first game against Houston Baptist looks great weather wise! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s around kickoff with light winds out of the southeast. morning lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will be non-existent unfortunately.

Sunday night into Monday, a weak cold front will move into the area. This will result in high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will remain in the middle 50s to lower 60s. All of next week, highs will remain in the middle 80s, a few degrees below average. Our lows will also remain in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Unfortunately, rain chances will be hard to come by. If we do see anything, it will be towards the end of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

