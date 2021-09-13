KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 13, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Temperatures this morning have been chilly with a bit of a haze in the sky, but sunshine will warm us up through the afternoon. The high today will get near 89°.

Tonight: Clear skies will last through the night tonight which will make temperatures drop even more than usual. The evening low will be pretty chilly as it reaches 63°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies come into the forecast tomorrow with a few clouds making their way across the South Plains. The afternoon high will be similar to today as it gets close to 90°.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is likely to make landfall last today between Corpus Christi and Galveston. This system is not expected to strengthen much more but will have sustained winds getting close to category one hurricane level. We are already seeing tropical storm warning and watches on the Texas Coast along with a flash flood watch in Louisiana.

Sustained winds are currently moving 60 miles per hour for Tropical Storm Nicholas. This system will gain strength, but not its not expected to become a category one hurricane. Once making landfall it will start to hook to the right and bring more rainfall onto the Texas Coast and into Louisiana. The biggest threats with this system are flash flooding, urban flooding, strong winds, and a small chance for river flooding.

Locally we will have sunshine staying in the forecast for most of the week, but a chance for rain will move in by Wednesday. Low level moisture will make its way into the South Plains by Tuesday coming off of Tropical Storm Nicholas. We won’t be getting too much rain from the storm, but a little goes a long way in West Texas after a dry spell.

Sunshine will last through the day today with highs getting into the upper 80’s. The big story is rain chances moving in by Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicholas making landfall later today between Corpus Christi and Galveston. Heat returns to the forecast by the weekend with highs in the mid 90’s, but in time for another Texas Tech football game!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

