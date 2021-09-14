KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 14, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine will last through our Tuesday with temperatures staying just a few degrees above average. The afternoon high will be close to 89°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our evening with a few clouds moving in over night. Lows will be similar to last night as we reach 63°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will move in tomorrow with a small chance for rain through the afternoon. Highs will be more typical for this time of year as we get close to 86° by the afternoon.

Nicholas made landfall overnight as a category one hurricane, but has sense been downgraded to a tropical storm once again. This system has triggered tropical storm warnings, flash flood watches, and flood warnings. We will see storm surge near Sargent, Texas and in the surrounding areas.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is continuing to move in-land and lose strength, but very slowly. It will start to curve over to the right towards Louisiana through the duration of today and tomorrow. This will be catastrophic to the places that are still recovering from Hurricane Ida as we see a few places in a double state of emergency.

Locally we will have sunshine staying in the forecast for today with a few isolated showers moving in tomorrow. This is because we are sitting in between an upper level ridge that is staying over New Mexico and the remnats of Tropical Storm Nicholas. These two boundaries will lead to a low pressure system that brings a small cool down tomorrow and a few splash and dash showers.

Sunshine will last through the day today with highs getting into the upper 80’s. The big story is rain chances moving in by tomorrow due to a low pressure system and low level moisture coming in. Heat returns to the forecast by the weekend with highs in the mid 90’s, but in time for another Texas Tech football game!

