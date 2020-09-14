KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hazy sky. High of 79°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 56°. Winds Variable 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 83°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Our weather forecast will remain rather benign across the South Plains for the next week or so. High temperatures for our Monday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. A partly cloudy sky combined with the haze from wildfires out west, will result in the below average temperatures. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will range through the 80s for the remainder of the week under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south and east around 10-20 MPH. Morning low temperatures will stay near average in the middle and upper 50s.

By Friday, a weak cold front will move into the region. This will lower our highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday. Unfortunately, no rainfall is expected with this front. Just cooler temperatures. Overnight, lows will remain in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

This weekend, high temperatures will remain in the middle 80s, which is right where they should be for this time of year. The smoky haze will fade away later this week, improving air quality across the area.

Have a marvelous Monday!

-Jacob.

