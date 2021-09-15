KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 15, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A few isolated showers have moved through this morning and we will see a couple more through the day. The afternoon high will be our coolest day all week at 87°.

Tonight: Isolated showers will continue to pop up tonight but they will not be seen by everyone on the South Plains. The evening low will stay mild as it nears 64°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will last into tomorrow with the chance for a few quick splash and dash showers in the morning. The afternoon high will get close to 88°.

A few isolated showers have moved through the northern portion of the South Plains this morning and we are starting to see the line of light rain breaking up. We will be left with partly cloudy skies through most of the morning and another chance for showers later this afternoon and evening.

Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80’s with clouds breaking up through the afternoon. We will be just a couple of degrees cooler today than yesterday. A few more showers will start to pop-up later tonight but they will still not be widespread. More heat will be on the way to end the week.

Tropical Depression Nicholas still has sustained winds moving 30 miles per hour and is bringing tons of rain to the Gulf Coast. Storm surge will take place from Louisiana to Florida and flooding could take place throughout the Southeast. Thankfully, the system has exited Texas and recovery is underway.

Partly cloudy skies will last through the day today with a few isolated showers moving through. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80’s making it the coolest day this week. Rain chances become even more slim by tomorrow with a couple of showers in the morning and then clouds through the day. Temperatures will increase going into the end of the week as we see the lower to mid 90’s return to the forecast.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

