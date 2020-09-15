KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly Cloudy. High of 83°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 58°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 88°. Winds SW shifting to the NE, 10-20 MPH.

High temperatures on our Tuesday will top out right where they should for this time of year. Highs will range through the lower to middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. A few areas of light sprinkles will be possible, but nearly all of our area will remain dry. Overnight tonight, lows will remain near average. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 50s.

We could see a few more showers across the South Plains on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. This will remain isolated in nature and only result in about a 10% coverage of our area. Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday night as lows range from the lower to upper 50s.

Highs will remain below average through the weekend, only topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unfortunately, rain chances will remain near zero with a mostly sunny sky persisting across the South Plains. Overnight lows will remain near average, ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

