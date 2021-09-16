KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will lead to a beautiful day with highs similar to yesterday. The afternoon high will get close to 88°.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop down this evening as mostly clear skies continue into tonight. The evening low will be much cooler as it nears 65°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast tomorrow, but more heat is on the way. Highs will be much warmer by tomorrow afternoon as we reach 94°.

Highs today will be very similar to yesterday as we get into the upper 80’s but a warming trend will start by tomorrow. Highs will stay above average in the lower to mid 90’s for our Friday and into the weekend. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers for Saturday, but it will be comparable to yesterday so you may not even need your rain jacket. Thankfully, we will start to see cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

Mild temperatures are on tap to start off our Thursday so you may need a light jacket, but we will start to warm up through the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 80’s with mostly sunny skies and just a few passing clouds. The forecast is almost identical to yesterday just minus the rain chances.

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above average for our day today, but more heat is on the way for our Friday. Highs will get into the lower to mid 90’s tomorrow and into the weekend. This will be almost ten degrees above average for this time of year along with a small chance.

Mostly sunny skies will last through our day today with highs in the upper 80’s. Tomorrow we will see the 90’s return to the forecast. A small chance for rain moves into the South Plains by Saturday but showers will be light and won’t affect the Texas Tech game too much. You may not even need your rain jacket if the forecast stays the same! Temperatures will start to drop into the lower 80’s by the middle of next week which is more seasonal for this time of year.

