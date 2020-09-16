KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 88°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low of 56°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 80°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Later on this evening, showers will become more possible across southwestern portions of the South Plains. Rainfall totals will remain below 0.10″ for the most part. Later on this evening into the overnight hours, a cold front will begin to move into the South Plains. This will shift our winds from the south to the northeast, and drop our temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 60s by Thursday morning.

For the remainder of our work wee, and even into our weekend, high temperatures will remain slightly below average, ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. We will keep a sunny sky across the region. Unfortunately, this means rain chances will be non-existent. This is not the news we need to hear. Unfortunately, our drought will only continue to worsen. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s area-wide.

Next week, high pressure will begin to move back into our region. This will allow high temperatures to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

