KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 17, 2021

Today: Mostly sunny skies will last through our day today before rain chances increase by this evening. The afternoon high will reach 94°.

Tonight: Isolated showers will move in later tonight and last through the early hours of tomorrow morning. We will have a much cooler evening with lows near 64°.

Tomorrow: A few splash and dash showers could last through the morning tomorrow but we will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. The afternoon high will get close to 91°.





The pollen count today will be very high due to the lack of rain this week. Elm will be at the moderate level while ragweed is at the high level. It is definitely a good day to take your allergy medicine because ragweed and elm are two of the most common allergens and could lead to common cold symptoms.

Temperatures will be about five degrees higher than yesterday with highs getting close to the mid 90’s across the South Plains. It will be one of our hottest days all week. With rain moving through tonight we will see highs in the lower 90’s tomorrow, but more heat is on the way for Sunday and Monday.

A few splash and dash showers will last into our Saturday morning, but they will clear out in time for tailgating for the game against FIU. Kick off will be our hottest part of the day as we reach the lower 90’s. Thankfully, cooler temperatures are on the way as the sunsets and I’m expecting another Texas Tech win!

Mostly sunny skies will last through our day today with highs in the lower to mid 90’s. We will see a few isolated showers popping up in the forecast overnight that will last into the morning. These will not last through the day, so we will be dry by game time. Scorching highs will last into the end of the week and beginning of next. A cold front will move in overnight on Monday just in time for the first day of fall on Wednesday.

