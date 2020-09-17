KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hazy sky. High of 81°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 55°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hazy sky. High of 82°. Winds E 10-20 MPH.

A cold front has pushed through the South Plains, and it will result in some cooler weather as we wrap up our work week and head into the weekend. High temperatures on our Thursday will only warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few morning showers will give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon. We will see a haze return to the region due to the wildfires out west. Winds will be out of the northeast throughout the day, gusting upwards of 20 MPH at times. Overnight tonight, lows will range from the upper 40s over the northwestern South Plains, to the lower 60s over the Rolling Plains and Permian Basin.

Friday through Sunday, we will see our high temperatures remain in the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Smoke will continue to provide us with a hazy sky, and winds will generally be out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows will remain near average, ranging through the 50s. Unfortunately, rain chances will be non-existent.

Next week, a weak system of high pressure will move back into our region. This will keep rain chances away, and it will also allow temperatures to warm back into the middle and upper 80s. We are also monitoring our next potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Invest 90-L has been given a 90% chance of developing into a named storm within the next 5 days. There are major uncertainties in the forecast for this system, but it does have the potential to impact the Gulf Coast. If it moves closer to the Texas coast, it could actually help our temperatures warm more efficiently, resulting in high temperatures back into the 90s by the end of next week. We will track this system closely, and we will keep you advised.

