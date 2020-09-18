KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hazy sky. High of 83°. Winds ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 53°. Winds E 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hazy sky. High of 83°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Smoke form wildfires out west will continue to plague our region with a hazy sky on Friday. In addition to a weak trough in the South Plains, this smoke will help us stay a few degrees cooler. Highs will range from 80-85 degrees with winds out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Tonight, we will see hazy conditions continue with temperatures ranging from the middle 40s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the lower 60s over the Rolling Plains.

This weekend will be a copy and paste type of forecast. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will remain in the middle and lower 80s under a smoky sky. If you are an allergy sufferer, you will likely have a few more sneezes and coughs this weekend due to the reduced air quality. Lows will remain slightly below average, ranging through the 50s. Unfortunately, we will remain dry across the entire area.

Next week, Fall officially begins on Tuesday! Temperatures will range from the lower to upper 80s for daytime highs. All eyes will be focused on the Gulf of Mexico on Tropical Depression 22. T.D.-22 is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Wilfred sometime today, and is forecasted to skirt along the Texas Gulf Coast late this weekend through early next week. This will bring heavy rainfall from Bownsville to Houston, and as far inland as Austin and College Station. We will monitor this situation closely.

Have a fantastic Friday, and a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

