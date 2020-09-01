KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Showers and storms. High of 90°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Low of 64°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 84°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Another round of showers and storms are expected across the South Plains for the first day of September! A few storms could be on the strong to severe side later this afternoon. Timing will be from 1 PM through 8 PM. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH. Localized flash flooding will also be possible. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s today under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, a low pressure system will move across the Texas Panhandle. This will help keep our rain chances around overnight, and winds will eventually shift to the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, we will see showers and storms during the morning hours across most of the South Plains. By the afternoon and evening hours, showers will become more isolated over eastern portions of our area. High temperatures will be much cooler across the area, ranging from the upper 70s across the southern Texas Panhandle, to the middle and upper 80s across the Permian Basin! This will be one of the coolest days that we have seen since the first part of June!

High temperatures will top out on either side of 90 degrees for the remainder of the work week, with rain chances becoming much more isolate. Morning lows will continue to range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Winds will mainly be out of the south and east around 10-20 MPH.

By the time we make it into your Labor Day weekend, highs will return to the lower and middle 90s ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive on Monday. By Monday, highs will fall into the middle and upper 80s. We will see another surge of cold air later next week, lowering our high temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. In short, IT WILL FINALLY FEEL LIKE FALL!!!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx