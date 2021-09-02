KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A line of showers has started to break up as it moved over the western portion of the South Plains. Mostly cloudy skies will last through the day with an afternoon high of 92°.

Tonight: Isolated showers will become more widespread tonight, but it will be mostly light rain. The evening low will reach 70°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies return to the forecast tomorrow with a small chance for a quick pop-up shower in the morning. Our afternoon high will get near 92°.

A broken line of light to moderate rain moved through the western portion of the South Plains this morning. We have started to see it breaking up and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies across the area through the rest of our morning and afternoon. More widespread light showers will come in tonight by dinner time but they will start to move out as early as 9 PM.

Isolated showers are in the forecast for our day today, with a very slim chance of rain for tomorrow and Saturday. Widespread showers will return to the forecast by Sunday with more moderate to heavy rain. This system will knock our highs into the upper 80’s, just in time for Labor Day..

Tropical Depression Ida is still reeking havoc as it moves into the Northeast. A tornado warning was issued last night for New York Coty, along with flash flood warnings. New Jersey is also so flooded due to the river overflowing, that fish and and high waters can be found on the streets.

Locally we are seeing a small chance of rain through our day today with mostly cloudy skies. Our afternoon will get hotter as we get into the lower 90’s. Another chance for heavy rain comes into the forecast by Sunday with highs dropping into the upper 80’s before Labor Day. Rain chances will subside by the holiday but we will still see partly cloudy skies.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

