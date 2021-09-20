KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 20, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine will blaze down on us today across the South Plains as we see one of the last days of summer. Highs will be scorching this afternoon as we near 98°.

Tonight: One of two cold fronts will move in tonight with lows getting much cooler. The evening low will be near 61°.

Tomorrow: A second cold front will move through tomorrow which will drop our highs down by 20° tomorrow afternoon. The afternoon high will get close to 78°.

Highs today will be scorching for one of the last days of summer. There will be a huge change in the forecast by tomorrow though due to two cold fronts moving through. One cold front will move in tonight while the other comes through tomorrow. Sadly, this will not lead to a chance for rain, like a low pressure system usually does, but we will have windy conditions through the day on Tuesday.





Temperatures will already be sizzling by lunchtime today as we see the lower 90’s entering the forecast across the South Plains. The 90’s will stay in the forecast for most of the day while we see highs getting into the upper 90’s. There is the chance for a few showers to the east of us and some virga on the eastern portion of the Caprock.

Today will be one of the last days to enjoy an iced coffee with sweltering temperatures outside because fall starts on Wednesday. Near the Hub City we will have highs near 98 degrees which will be one of our hottest days all of September. Cooler temperatures are on the way tonight and into tomorrow with two cold fronts moving through our area.

Mondays are always one of the hardest days of the week, but it will also be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be in the upper 90’s for one of the last days of summer, but with fall starting Wednesday it is only fitting for temperatures to cool by tomorrow. Two cold front s will move through the South Plains which will lead to a 20 degrees temperatures drop by tomorrow. A high pressure system will settle over the area starting Wednesday, so heat will slowly creep back into the forecast.

