KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 21, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will last through the day as a cold front moves across the South Plains. Windy conditions will stick around into the afternoon with highs getting near 78°.

Tonight: The two cold fronts that moved through last night and today will have exited our area by tonight, and we will be left with cold evening lows. Our chilliest spots tonight will get close to 49°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will move into tomorrow for our first day of fall, but temperatures will still stay mild. The afternoon high will reach 79°.

The one, two punch of two cold fronts is in its final stages as the second cold front makes its way across the South Plains. Temperatures have been dropping this morning and we will see more windy conditions through the day. This morning temperatures are ranging from the mid 50’s into the upper 60’s. Highs this afternoon will stay mild in the upper 70’s.

We have a windy Tuesday ahead as dry and cold air makes its way into the South Plains through the day. Winds will start to pick up through the afternoon moving over 20 miles per hour. Gust will get up to 30 miles per hour which will make it feel even cooler outside, so grab a jacket or sweater on your way out the door this morning.

The fall equinox will take place tomorrow afternoon which marks the meteorological start to the season. This happens when the sun is shining directly over the equator and happens in the spring once again. Temperatures will be feeling more like fall as well with highs in the upper 70’s today and tomorrow.

Windy conditions will last through our day today as a second cold front moves through. This will knock our highs down into the upper 70’s and this will last into tomorrow; our first day of fall. Heat will slide back into the forecast by Thursday due to a high pressure system coming into the South Plains.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

