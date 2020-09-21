KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hazy sky. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Haze continues. Low of 50°. Winds Variable 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hazy sky. High of 83°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Forecasted highs will be slightly below average as we kick off your work week. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s across the South Plains. Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico will actually provide increased cloud coverage over the Rolling Plains, keeping them a few degrees cooler today. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Do you Remember; the 21st night of September? If you do, you know it typically gives us low temperatures in the upper 50s. Tonight we will keep the below average conditions around, meaning lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.

Tuesday is the first day of Fall, which officially beings at 8:31 AM CDT. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s, which is typical for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the southeast, gusting upwards of 15-20 MPH at times. Unfortunately, we will remain dry. By Wednesday morning, lows will be a few degrees warmer, ranging through the 50s.

A warming trend will occur across our area Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will warm back into the lower and middle 90s Thursday through Saturday, with a mostly clear sky returning to the region. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 50s to middle 60s.

This weekend, a weak cold front will move into the South Plains. This will cool our temperatures back into the middle 80s for Sunday. By next week, it looks as if temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s as of now. We will keep you advised.

Have a marvelous Monday!

-Jacob.

