KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 22, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Sunshine will last through our day and the start of Fall happens this afternoon. Mild highs will last through the day today with temperatures reaching 79°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will occur later tonight which will lead to much cooler lows over night. The evening low will get close to 53°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last into tomorrow as highs start to increase due to a high pressure system that will move into the South Plains. The afternoon high will be 86°.

The fall equinox will take place later this afternoon which will lead to the start of meteorological Fall. This will take place later this afternoon around 2 PM. We have already been enjoying Fall flavors and Fall festivities, but today is a great day to treat yourself to a Fall treat!

We are having a frigid start our our Wednesday so you may want to grab a sweater on your way out the door and keep it handy all day long. The first day of Fall hold Fall like highs as we reach the upper 70’s by the afternoon. This will be one of our only days this week with fall like highs, because more heat is on the way tomorrow.

Even though it is our first day of Fall, we aren’t going to be seeing a change in leaves until late October and early November. Today is a perfect day to get outside though and soak in the Fall conditions through the afternoon. If you are like me, today is the day to go stock up on Fall decor!

The official start to Fall happens later this afternoon and we will have highs reach the upper 70’s. Sunshine will last through the day but a northerly breeze will make it feel even cooler through the day. A high pressure system will settle over the South Plains later today which will lead to highs in the mid 80’s by tomorrow and will last through the end of the week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

