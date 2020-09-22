KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Hazy sky. High of 83°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low of 55°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hazy sky. High of 83°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Happy first day of Fall! Fall officially begins at 8:30 AM CDT this morning. Temperatures today will match the season, topping out in the middle to lower 80s, with a few upper 70s across extreme eastern portions of the area. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, winds will remain out of the southeast, helping to bring in some more low level moisture. This will result in patchy fog across portions of the area. This fog will linger into Wednesday morning, temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 60s.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for high temperatures. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, so rain chances will remain at 0%. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s from Wednesday through Saturday.

This weekend, a weak cold front will pass through the region. Highs will fall from the lower 90s on Saturday into the middle 80s on Sunday. Lows will remain in the middle 50s to middle 60s. This will be a dry front, so no rain is expected.

Next week, temperatures will warm into the middle 90s on Monday ahead of a strong cold front. Some models suggest that by Tuesday, highs will fall back into the 70s. We will keep you advised.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

-Jacob.

