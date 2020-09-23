KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: P.M. sun. High of 85°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 57°. Winds variable, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm & sunny. High of 89°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

After some morning fog, temperatures will warm into the middle 80s this afternoon. Our sky will begin to clear around noon, and that is when our temperatures will begin to warm. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, we will remain clear across the South Plains with calm winds. Fog is not anticipated. By tomorrow morning, lows will range from the low 50s to the middle 60s.

Thursday will be the beginning of a warming trend for the South Plains. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a sunny sky. High temperatures will remain in the 90s through Monday of next week, with a mostly sunny sky hanging around. The haze that we have seen over our area will begin to fade away. Morning lows will continue to range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s.

Saturday is a big day in the hub city! Texas Tech takes on the University of Texas this Saturday at The Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 PM, and temperatures are expected to already be in the middle to upper 80s! Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will warm into the middle 90s during the game. No rain is expected. By the end of the game, temperatures will begin to fall back into the lower 80s.

Next week, a cold front will arrive sometime late Monday into Tuesday. This will keep us near average on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. By mid-week, highs will fall back into the 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

