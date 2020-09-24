KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny & warm. High of 90°. Winds variable, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 60°. Winds SW, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm & sunny. High of 93°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

High temperatures on our Thursday will return to the 90s across the South Plains. Upper level high pressure will dominate our weather pattern over the next few days. This will allow our temperatures to return to above average levels. Highs today will peak in the lower 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable, occasionally gusting over 15 MPH. Due to upper level high pressure, our rain chances will remain non-existent through the weekend. Tonight, we will keep a clear sky around the region with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be warm, with highs ranging from the lower to middle 90s both days. Winds will increase from the southwest, gusting upwards of 35 MPH at times. Some blowing dust will be possible, but no widespread blowing dust is expected. Overnight lows are expected to remain slightly above average, ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. We will keep abundant sunshine across the area through Saturday.

Texas Tech takes on UT in Lubbock on Saturday. Around kickoff, temperatures will already be in the lower 90s. If you are going to the game, or planning on watching outside, be sure to dress appropriately! Sunscreen will be advised as our UV index will be considered moderate to high. This means you could burn in about 30-45 minutes. As the game begins to wrap up, temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Sunday, a weak front will move into the region. This will drop our temperatures a few degrees. Models are now suggesting that extreme eastern portions of the South Plains could see a few scattered showers. Overall, widespread rainfall is not likely. High temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 80s on Sunday as winds shift to the northeast around 15-20 MPH.

Next week, another strong cold front will move through Monday into Tuesday. This will allow for temperatures to remain slightly below average for most of next week. Isolated rain chances could return to the forecast, but as of now, the current forecast isn’t too supportive of rainfall across the region. We will keep you advised!

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

