KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny & warm. High of 96°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear & breezy. Low of 62°. Winds SW, 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm & sunny. High of 97°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Summer like temperatures will hang around the South Plains through the weekend. For our Friday, high temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting upwards of 35 MPH out of the southwest. Our record high for Lubbock on this date is 100 degrees. We will fall short of the record by about 3-5 degrees. Overnight, winds will remain gusty out of the southwest. By Saturday morning, lows will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Saturday is game day here in the hub city! Texas Tech is taking on the University of Texas. Kickoff at the Jones AT&T Stadium is at 2:30 PM. Around kickoff, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s under a clear sky. Winds throughout the entirety of the game will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 35 MPH possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s during the afternoon, with a sunny sky remaining across the entire South Plains. Overnight, lows are expected to range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

Sunday will be our last day in the 90s over the remainder of the forecast period. Highs will range from the middle to upper 90s once again under a mostly sunny sky. During the late afternoon and evening hours, clouds will begin to increase across northern portions of the area. Winds will shift to the northwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. A strong cold front is now expected to move into the region sooner than what was originally anticipated earlier this week. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s, with wind gusts upwards of 45 MPH. Unfortunately, not much rain is expected with this system.

Next week, high temperatures will range from the upper 60s on Monday, into the lower 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below average next week, with a mostly sunny sky across the South Plains. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that we will see much in the way of rainfall out of this system. Our trough axis is expected to remain further to the west, which will help us to keep the slightly below average temperatures around our region through the first week or so of October.

Have a wonderful weekend, and Wreck Em!

-Jacob.

