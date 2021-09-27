KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 27, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Rain chances start to move into the South Plains this morning and will last through the day. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around all day with our afternoon high getting to 86°.

Tonight: A broken line of thunderstorms will move into the area later tonight, but we aren’t expecting any severe weather. Temperatures will become cooler tonight with an evening low of 60°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will last through our day tomorrow with heat building in and rain chances slacking off. The afternoon high will get close to 88°.

Rain chances will become more widespread by noon across the South Plains. We will have mostly cloudy skies through the day with a few peeks of sunshine through the evening. More thunderstorms will move in later tonight with heavier rain.

This morning the rain chances will stay in the southwestern portion of our area and then move up closer to Lubbock by this afternoon. You may want to pack the kids rain jackets in their backpacks this morning in preparation for a few isolated showers by the time you pick them up from school. Showers will break up by the evening and then come together once more tonight before you put the kids to bed.

Showers and thunderstorms will last through the day today and into tonight. Most of the rain will move out of the South Plains by midnight and we will have a dry Tuesday and Wednesday ahead. Rain chances make their way back into the forecast by Thursday and could potentially last into the weekend. These showers will be associated with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by 20 degrees from Wednesday to Friday.

We won’t be having the Monday blues for long across the South Plains because rain chances will move into the forecast by the mid-morning. It will be a nice mild day with highs in the mid 80’s and thunderstorms on the way tonight. This will be a broken line of storms so they are not likely to be severe but could have wind gust up to 50 mph. Dry conditions return into the forecast by tomorrow and Wednesday before more rain moves in by the end of the week!

