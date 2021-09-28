KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms that lasted overnight last night are moving out of the South Plains and we will be left with mostly sunny skies through the day. Our afternoon high will get close to 88°.

Tonight: A small chance for a few pop-up showers will last into the evening on the eastern portion of the South Plains. Mostly clear skies will last overnight with lows getting near 60°.

Tomorrow: More sunshine is on the way for our day tomorrow with our hottest day of the week in the forecast. The afternoon high will reach 90°.

Dry conditions come back into the forecast for our day today with highs getting into the upper 80’s. Tomorrow will be our hottest day of the week as we reach the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move back into the forecast by Thursday and Friday which will bring more rain and cooler temperatures for the start of spooky season!

It will be a great day to get outside and take your dog for a walk because highs will be warm, but not too hot and we will be dry. There is a chance for some showers on the eastern portion of the Caprock later this evening, so grab your pet and go for a quick walk before 5 PM, or after 8 PM.

A few splash and dash showers will start to pop-up on the eastern portion of the Caprock later tonight. The rain chance won’t be widespread and the showers will only consist of light rainfall. Most places across the South Plains will remain dry all day and just see a few clouds building in through the evening. The chance for rain last mostly from 5 PM to 8 PM and then it will slide toward the east.

A small chance for rain will pop-up later this evening on the eastern portion of the South Plains, but most places will stay dry with mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will get into the upper 80's for our Tuesday and more heat will build in by tomorrow. We will see the 90's come into the forecast for the Hub City tomorrow before more rain slides into the forecast by Thursday and Friday!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

