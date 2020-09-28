KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Cool & breezy. High of 70°. Winds NNE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy frost. Low of 39°. Winds NW, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 78°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, our high temperatures will be well below average today! High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. This has resulted in an elevated risk for fire weather across the entire West Texas area. Overnight, winds will calm a bit and shift to the northwest around 8-12 MPH. This will allow temperatures to fall into the middle and lower 30s over northwestern portions of the South Plains. Patchy frost will be possible. To the southeast of town, lows will range from the middle 40s to lower 50s.

High temperatures will remain slightly below average on Tuesday before warming back into the middle and upper 80s on Wednesday. Another cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring our highs back to average for Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will continue to range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s for the remainder of the forecast period.

This weekend, highs will return to the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Unfortunately, there is no rainfall in sight. We will keep you advised.

Have a fantastic week!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx