KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will last through our hump day and it will be the hottest day of the week. The afternoon high will get close to 90° across the South Plains.

Tonight: A few clouds will slide into our area later tonight but rain chances won’t pick up until tomorrow afternoon. The evening low will reach 60°.

Tomorrow: A cold front will start to move into the South Plains through our Thursday with rain chances picking up. We will see a few thunderstorms with much more mild highs as we get near 81°.

Happy national coffee day! It will be a great day to grab an iced coffee on your way to work or as an afternoon pick me up. Highs today will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s and it will be your last day of the week to enjoy the warm temperatures.

Rain chances slide into the forecast by tomorrow afternoon with a cold front moving into the South Plains. this will bring thunderstorms on Thursday and scattered showers on Friday. The rain will start to break up by the weekend a we see mostly cloudy skies and mild highs in the forecast.

Temperatures will quickly drop through our day tomorrow with thunderstorms popping up and we will have highs in the lower 80’s. We will have another ten degree temperatures drop going into our Friday. Friday is our first day of October, and the official start to spooky season, and our weather will reflect that with much cooler highs.

Today will be our last sunny day of the week as we see rain chances increasing by tomorrow and Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80’s through our afternoon, making it the hottest day of the week. We will have a 20 degree temperatures drop from today to Friday with highs in the lower 70’s to end the work week. A few showers will last into Saturday morning but the weekend will be mostly cloudy with mild highs in the upper 70’s; just a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx