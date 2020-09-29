KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Nice & sunny. High of 80°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cool & clear. Low of 48°. Winds W, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High of 89°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

After a cold start to our morning, temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will ne predominately out of the west around 10-15 MPH. We will see more sunshine across the South Plains on Tuesday than what we saw on Monday. During the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s. By Wednesday morning, lows will bottom out from the upper 30s over northwestern portions of the region, to the lower 50s across the Rolling Plains.

Wednesday will be much warmer across the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, which is about 8-12 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will have more of a southerly component on Wednesday, gusting upwards of 20 MPH out of the southwest. Low temperatures as we head into Thursday morning will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

A few more weak cold fronts will move through the South Plains throughout the remainder of the week. The first one arriving on Thursday. This will keep our high temperatures on Thursday and Friday in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will warm back into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday, before another cold front cools us back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Monday of next week.

Unfortunately, these cold fronts will no bring any rainfall to the region. We will not see a significant dip in temperatures from our next two cold fronts either, as morning lows are expected to remain in the middle 40s to middle 50s. We will keep you advised!

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

-Jacob.

