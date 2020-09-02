KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated showers and storms. High of 84°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Low of 62°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 93°. Winds E 15-25 MPH.

If you checked the radar this morning, the first thing you likely noticed was the distinct spin in the atmosphere. That’s thanks to a well-defined upper level low moving through the region and it has helped spark a few isolated showers and storms so far today. A few additional isolated storms will be possible this afternoon, but rain chances remain low at around 10%. As the low moves to our southeast, northwest flow will keep us in the mid-80s this afternoon.

We’ll remain mostly clear overnight as the cooler air mass settles into the South Plains with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow’s forecast brings a quick warmup under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low-90s. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday with a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with temperatures in the low-90s and only an isolated thunderstorm possible. The start of next week looks very interesting with another significant drop in temperatures. Global forecast models have been consistent with an influx of seasonably cold air behind a series of fronts. We may even see high temperatures in the low-70s by Wednesday of next week. We will continue to monitor the model trends, and keep you updated.

Hope you get a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather this week!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Jacob.

