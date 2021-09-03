KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 3, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A few isolated showers lingered in our forecast this morning, but they have moved out and left us with partly cloudy skies. This afternoon we will see sunshine peeking through and highs near 92°.

Tonight: Isolated showers return to the forecast by this evening, but will move out as early as 10 PM. Mostly clear skies will last overnight with an evening low of 70°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for our day tomorrow before more rain moves in by tomorrow night. The afternoon high will reach 92°.

After a few showers lingered overnight into this morning, we will be left with partly cloudy skies through the mid-morning. Sunshine will come through the clouds by this afternoon, but more rain is on the way by dinner time. A broken line of showers will move in with light rain and a few thunderstorms. This won’t last long as they start to move out of the South Plains as early as 10 PM.

This weekend we will see more chances for rain. Showers will pick back up as we go into our Saturday night and last through Sunday. This is due to a cold front that will knock our highs into the mid to upper 80’s. Some thunderstorms and showers will last into our Labor Day.

From September 9th through the 13th we will see below average rainfall for this time of year. This will lead to above average highs as well. Around this time we are usually in the mid to upper 80’s, but we will still see the lower 90’s sticking around until the middle of September.





