KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 30, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A mild morning will be followed by rain coming in later this afternoon. This will move in with a cold front and a few thunderstorms. Our afternoon high will get close to 81°.

Tonight: Thunderstorms will last through tonight with rain trying to break up before midnight. A second round of showers will pop-up in the early hours of tomorrow morning. The evening low will reach 58°.

Tomorrow: Rain chances continue into our Friday with highs dropping another ten degrees. It will be a cool start to October with an afternoon high of 73°.

Thunderstorms and showers will become more widespread through the afternoon with a cold front shifting into the South Plains. We will see the leading edge of the rain after noon but as the day progresses more of our area will see rain. The chance for a few severe thunderstorms is possible in our southern counties which means the potential for hail and heavy rain.

Rainfall accumulation has been up in the air for the last few days but the GFS model is showing anywhere from half an inch to over an inch by Saturday afternoon. This will update more as we start to see the rain coming down and I’m predicting that we will have more heavy rain than expected.

Rain chances slide out of the forecast by Saturday afternoon. We may see a few quick showers in the morning, but the rain will be exiting the South Plains. We will see a few clouds by the time Texas Tech starts to take on West Virginia, but they will break up through the day. If you are making the trek to the game at WVU, the weather will be similar, but there will be more sunshine.

A cold front will start to move through our area this afternoon with thunderstorms and showers building in as early as 1 PM. Rain will last through the rest of the day so grab your rain jacket on the way out the door this morning, because you will need it by the time you are getting off work. Our first day of October will also be filed with rain and highs even cooler as we barely reach the lower 70’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

