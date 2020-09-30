KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm. High of 90°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cool & clear. Low of 49°. Winds S/N, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Comfortable. High of 79°. Winds E 15-25 MPH.

As we wrap up the month of September, temperatures will top out above average. We are expected to reach a high temperature of 90 degrees in the city of Lubbock. Our average high this time of year is 80 degrees, which puts us about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH under a sunny sky. Overnight tonight, a weak cold front will move into the area. This will keep our temperatures slightly below average tonight, with winds shifting to the north around 5-10 MPH. By Thursday morning, lows will bottom out from the lower 40s to the middle 50s.

High temperatures will be back to average levels for Thursday and Friday. Highs will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Winds will be breezy both days, gusting up to 30 MPH out of the east on Thursday, then shifting to the South on Friday. Morning lows will moderate as we head into the weekend, as winds become more southeasterly overnight. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.

Another cold front will move through during the second half of our weekend, but not before highs return to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Saturday. On Sunday, we will be back in the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will remain in upper 40s to lower 60s.

Next week, high pressure will build back into the South Plains. This will result in above average temperatures, and no chance for rainfall. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

