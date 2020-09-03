KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny with an afternoon hight of 93°. East wind, 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant with an overnight low of 63°.

Friday: Sunny with an afternoon high of 90°.

It is a much different weather story across the South Plains today compared to yesterday. The upper level low which brought locally heavy rainfall to portions of Hale and northern Lubbock counties has moved out, and warmer temperatures with dry weather have moved in. We’ll see an afternoon high of 93° for the Hub City today.

Temperatures will hover around average through Sunday, before a brief warmup Monday afternoon to the mid-90s. A strong cold front arrives Monday night and Tuesday, with increased rain chances but noticeably colder temperatures. Tuesday’s high is in the upper 70s, but we may be lucky to reach 72° Wednesday.

The cooler weather will definitely be a welcome change in the South Plains, but it will bring continued dry weather. Once the cold front moves through, it will take a lot for moisture to return to the region and provide another rain chance. Our extended outlook has well below average precipitation days 8-14.

At least the temperatures will be very nice. Hope you have a great Thursday!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX