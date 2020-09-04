KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 4th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny with an afternoon hight of 90°. East wind, 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant with an overnight low of 64°.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 88°.

We will remain locked in a quiet pattern around the South Plains this weekend, but it may just be the “calm before the storm” next week. No, we are not talking about severe weather at this time, but we are expecting a strong storm system to dive into the western U.S. early in the work week.

Saturday and Sunday will have seasonable temperatures around 90°, with mostly sunny skies both days. Moisture builds into the region Saturday and Sunday in advance of an approaching cold front.

As we move into the start of next week, an upper level low will begin to move through the Northern Rockies, dumping up to a foot of snow across Colorado and Wyoming. It will also bring well below-average temperatures to the South Plains and multiple days of rain possibilities next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have daily high temperatures in the 70s, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s. The brisk autumn air will be a welcome change after enduring a record-warm August last month. We are certainly starting September off right!

Hope you have a great Labor Day weekend!

-Lance Blocker

