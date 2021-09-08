KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 8, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A small cold front has moved across the South Plains this morning, but sunshine will heat us up through the afternoon. Our high today will get near 90°.

Tonight: A few clouds will build in tonight but we will have much cooler temperatures as the sunsets. The evening low will be 63°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will stay in the forecast across West Texas tomorrow and through the next seven day. More heat builds in tomorrow as we see highs going up a few degrees to 92°.

After a cool morning we will see temperatures rising into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s by lunch time. Highs this afternoon will max our in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The West Texas sun will continue to blaze down on us, but a northeasterly breeze will pump in cool air.

Even though highs are staying above average today, we will still be one of the coolest spots statewide. We are usually in the mid to upper 80’s at this time of the year, but today we will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The rest of Texas will have highs near the mid 90’s; similar to what we saw yesterday.

We are two days away from the peak of hurricane season. There are three developments in the tropics right now, but the one closest to home is Tropical Depression Fifteen-E. This system is likely to become a tropical storm this afternoon and briefly become a hurricane. We will start to see tropical storm conditions along the Baja California Sur.

Sunshine will stay in the forecast today, with highs getting into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. This will be our most mild day for the next seven days due to a small cold front that moved through this morning. Highs will be scorching by our Friday and Saturday as we reach the mid to upper 90’s. Just in time for the Texas Tech game on Saturday night!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

