KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 8th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Showers and storms likely after 2pm today with a high of 88°. South wind, 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Occasional showers with a rumble of thunder possible too. Much colder with an overnight low of 45°. Winds gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and thunderstorms become less numerous by late afternoon. Much cooler with an afternoon high of 56°.

The long advertised cold front is set to push through the region today, bringing showers and thunderstorms ahead of some much colder air. We are monitoring for the possibility for a strong thunderstorm or two when the front moves through late this afternoon, but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time.

It’ll be a cold and wet night across the South Plains tonight. The cold air fully settles into the region, with overnight low temperatures reaching the mid-40s across the region. Occasional showers will continue thanks to some isentropic lift impacting the region.

Showers will remain possible Thursday and Friday, but this weekend looks great with dry weather expected across the South Plains.

Hope you have a great Tuesday!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX